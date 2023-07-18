Park vandalism ranging from spray painting to fire in bathroom

ATLANTIC – Atlantic park staff have been seeing several incidents of vandalism recently, Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night. He said it ranged from people starting a fire in the men’s bathroom in the Atlantic City Park to people spray painting on a trash can at Cedar Park.
Christensen said other incidents include a toilet clogged at Schildberg Recreation Area to the point it had to be fixed, a light in the waterless restroom that was damaged, a bent paper towel dispenser in one of the city park bathrooms that was damaged, a trash can at Cedar Park that was spray painted and damage to some of the floating docks at Schildberg Recreation Area.
Christensen said it is frustrating because staff spends a lot of time fixing things due to vandalism.
“It’s hard to look forward to putting things in just to know a lot of people don’t appreciate it and we just gotta go spend part of our day repairing,” Christensen said.
However, Christensen said, the department does have some cameras, including around the bathrooms at city park, which showed two young males going into the bathroom around the time of the fire. He said one of the males even looked at the camera before going into the bathroom and asked if it was a smoke detector.
Officials at the Atlantic Police Department said officers wouldn’t comment on the fire incident because it was still being investigated, however, they said those who commit vandalism would be charged with criminal mischief. The penalty would depend on what degree of criminal mischief was done.