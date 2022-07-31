Shafers to be inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

(photo by Jeff Lundquist)

Linda and the late Larry Schafer will be inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame, and were recognized Thursday night at the fair for the honor.

 (photo by Jeff Lundquist)

Linda and the late Larry Shafer of Cass County will be inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. They were recognized Thursday night at the Cass County Fair during the Little Miss and Mister Contest and Fair King and Queen Contest.

