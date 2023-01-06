New owners take over Drennan Insurance

Members of the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Drennan Insurance on Thursday to celebrate a change of ownership of the business. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – A year ago, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were visiting Drennan Insurance to celebrate Donnie Drennan working in the insurance business for 40 years. On Thursday, the ambassadors visited his business again, but this time it was to celebrate John and Nikki Bricker taking over the business.

