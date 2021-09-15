ANITA – The CAM School Board will ask voters to approve over $30 million in bonds for facility improvements to buildings in Massena and Anita.
Last month, the board approved the district’s Facilities Committee’s recommendation to go with a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita. The vote passed 4-1 with board member Chuck Kinze voting no.
The district has been discussing the facilities for several years, including how to prioritize projects or determine which projects should be completed, which lead to the facility study in 2019.
The firm doing the study — Alley Poyner Maccheitto — offered improvement ideas, ranging from updating all buildings in the district; adding an addition to the high school for junior high and elementary schools and adding a junior high to high school and moving all elementary students to the middle school in Massena. A series of public meetings were held discussing those options, and votes were held on the options, narrowing it down to two. The options ranged in price from $20.9 to $34.3 million.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Tuesday the election is scheduled for Nov. 2, and community meetings are expected to be held, but no official date has been set for those.
“We are working on that,” Croghan said. “We don’t have a date set (although it will) probably be within a month.”
He said a petition was needed to determine if the election would be held, and 308 people signed in favor of it. They needed 13 signatures to go forward.