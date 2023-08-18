Safe travels

Many area schools will be starting next week, and that means school buses will be on the road. Here are some tips for drivers and riders.
According to the Iowa DOT web site, drivers who approach a school bus from the back should be prepared to stop when they see the flashing lights, and must stop when the bus stops and the stop arm is extended. Vehicles should be no closer than 15 feet from the bus, and stay stopped until the stop arm is retracted and the bus starts moving.
Drivers who approach from the front of the school bus must slow down to no more than 20 miles per hour, and be prepared to stop. Like driver’s approaching the back of the bus, drivers must stop when the safety arm is extended and stay stopped until the stop arm is retracted and the bus starts moving.
Those entering or exiting the bus should not walk behind or on the side of the bus to avoid vehicles around the bus. Individuals should walk in and out of the bus in the area directly in front of the door. If a person has to walk in front of a bus, they should walk 10 feet in front of the bus in full view of the bus driver. Look both ways before crossing.
Before entering the bus, remove any straps or ties on back packs or clothing to avoid them getting caught in places like the doors. Stay 20 feet away from the street when waiting for the bus. Don’t enter the bus until it comes to a complete stop, enter in single file and use the handrail. Follow the bus driver’s instructions while on the bus. When exiting the bus, wait until it comes to a complete stop before standing up, and use the handrail. Never run back to the bus if you dropped or forgot something while on it.