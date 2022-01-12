ATLANTIC – Due to a national shortage of testing supplies, Cass Health is not able to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at this time. Outpatient COVID-19 tests will be sent to a reference laboratory; results are typically available in 48 to 72 hours.
“We’ve had rapid tests on order for more than a month, but due to staffing challenges at the manufacturer, like many other hospitals, we are on emergency allocations at this point. We are hopeful that we will receive a shipment soon, and we are also awaiting a shipment of free at-home kits. We know there is high demand for tests, and we are doing our best to meet those needs,” said Patrick Sampson, Cass Health Laboratory Director.
Cass Health officials also encourage anyone who is asymptomatic, or who needs routinely tested, to seek testing supplies through local retailers or through Test Iowa. Free at-home test kits from Test Iowa are available for pick up at Cass County Public Health.
Additional information about COVID-19 testing can be found at casshealth.org/covidtesting.