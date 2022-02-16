CASS COUNTY — Lymon resident Aaron Sindt met with the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to request assistance with a new resort business he is developing east of Lymon.
The business, which is already under construction, is described as an adults only retreat with six cabins surrounding several ponds, that will include locally prepared food, a “high end” barbeque area, hot tubs, and other amenities. It will also include a small events center for conferences and other small gatherings — but not large enough to be a “venue” for large events.
Sindt described the project as a quiet getaway that will include locally sourced food and other items including beef and pork, hand crafted soaps and other locally sourced crafts and products.
He also has plans to install filters and treat the water in the ponds to allow for swimming and they will be stocked with fish for fishing.
He says he hopes to attract visitors from Omaha and Des Moines who may not be familiar with rural life and could include tours or excursions to local businesses or farms. He also hopes to attract local residents who may want to get away for a night or weekend.
“Whether you’re exploring — or have a draw to come here. No one is going to want to come and stay if it’s just a hotel. That’s what everybody else has,” he told the board.
The business will be similar to Kimberly Creek resort in Nebraska that also features several styles of cabins described as “glamping cabins.”
Sindt said he hopes that his resort will be a step above that.
“I want to have a deal for people around to get away — just be yourselves, be an adult — have fun and go home the next day,” he said.
Sindt said he plans to charge around $275 a night.
Sindt made no specific request of the board, but said he wanted something to help during the first couple of years while the word is still getting out about the business. While one cabin is complete, two more are expected to be done this summer. The business is expected to fully up and running in 2023.
Board Chairman Steve Baier noted that the county had recently begun offering tax incentives for new commercial businesses and approved a two year tax rebate for a new business east of Atlantic.
“This looks like something that would fit into that — it’s a project that will not just benefit you as the proprietor but also help open up and support some of the other things we have going in the community,” he said.