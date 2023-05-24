School Foundation votes to use $150,000 for construction trades project

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Foundation voted to use $150,000 to get a construction trades class project - in which a house will be built on a lot at 1014/1016 Third Street Place in Atlantic- started, and the Atlantic School Board approved the purchase of the lot from city officials for a $1 on Wednesday evening.
“The Atlantic School Foundation met, and approved the seed money to get that started,” Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Board member Josh McLaren agreed, saying he was excited to see the project move forward.
“I think it’s a great thing,” he said. “I’m excited to see it.”
Six years ago, a steering committee was created to build a program where students could gain hands-on experience in the trade professions. From that committee work, the construction trades program was established, and since then, the students in this program have built a garage and helped erect the greenhouse at Atlantic High School. From the inception of these conversations, the committee's goal has always been to have this class someday build a home in the community. The Industrial Tech Program is spearheaded by Dexter Dodson, instructor for the Building Trades class, and Noah Widrowicz, Middle & High School Industrial Tech teacher, who plays a significant role by providing the prerequisite classes to the building trades class.
"This project will connect our construction trades program to all aspects of construction," said Dodson. "It will provide them with real-world experiences and build necessary soft skills while creating a sense of pride for them in the community and continue to connect the school to many business partners to build relationships for potential future employment."
Through the help of Randy Watts, the drafting classes have produced a floor plan for this home construction project that would include a single-car garage.
Ted Robinson, President of the Atlantic Community School Foundation, said, "I am grateful the Atlantic Community School Foundation is able to provide financial support to the Construction Trades Program to build a home in our community. The students participating in this project will gain invaluable experience that they can carry with them for their entire life, and hopefully, working on this project will inspire them to go into the Trade profession. "The financial support for this project has been made possible by the generous donations of community members through annual donations, gifts of property, bequests, and memorials."
The Atlantic Community School Foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization steered by a Board of Directors representing a cross-section of experienced leaders in civic, business, corporate, professional, and educational fields within the Atlantic Community School District. The Atlantic Community School Foundation was created in 1984, having a principal fund of its own managed by the Board of Directors, with the mission to raise funds to foster, promote and encourage the furthering of public education programs for which federal and state funding is unavailable.
The purpose of the Foundation serves four needs: To foster educational opportunities for the Atlantic Community School District youth by providing financial support for academic programs and facilities. To offer individual financial support to school district students through scholarships and financial aid at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. To develop more community involvement and financial support for the Atlantic public schools. To reward high achievement in education.
Current Foundation members are President Ted Robinson; Vice President Stacey Bean; Treasurer Steve Tjepkes; Secretary David Wiederstein; and Board Members Kevin Garrett, John Becker, Brad Henningsen, Lucas Mosier, Sue Hunt, Jessie Shiels and non-voting member, Superintendent Steven Barber.
To learn more about the Atlantic Community School Foundation, visit https://www.atlanticiaschools.org/foundation. Those who want to donate to the Foundation or need more information, get in touch with Steve Tjepkes at AMU or Ted Robinson at First Whitney Bank.