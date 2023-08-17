ADAIR COUNTY – Gwen Johnston, who recently took over as Veterans Affairs Administrator for Adair County, told the board of supervisors on Wednesday that the department could use more people to volunteer to drive veterans to doctor’s appointments.
She explained the county has two drivers, both who live in Bridgewater, to take veterans to appointments, and they could always use more people to help. She also said the department has been notified that it would receive a vehicle to use to drive veterans, and while it wasn’t clear when they would receive it, there was discussion about where it could be stored.
Board member John Twombly suggested talking to Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman to see if the secondary roads department would have a place, however, Chairman Jerry Walker said there may be space at the former Bridgewater School Building to park it. Johnson said since both drivers live there, that space would be ideal.