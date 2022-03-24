ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday hiring Cherokee School District Middle School Principal, Scot Aden as Atlantic’s new middle school principal starting July 1. Aden will take over for Josh Rasmussen, who will leave the position this summer to become AC/GC Superintendent.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Wednesday morning that Aden had “successful experience (working) at the middle school level which is a unique age for kids.”
“He has the most experience with that age of students,” Barber said. “He’s done some neat things with a mentoring program (which Atlantic district officials have wanted to implement). He’s got a great reputation (for working with) all stakeholders- parents, students, staff-and can create positive relationships that will allow us to grow.”
Barber said officials at Aden’s school district recently did a study on school culture, a goal shared by Atlantic officials. Barber said Aden’s experience with that is also a plus for Atlantic.
Aden previously worked in the Carroll and Denison School Districts, and was familiar with the Atlantic district as part of the Hawkeye 10 Conference. He also has family in the Omaha area as well as Carroll and Denison.
“That (area) always seemed like home to me,” he said Wednesday. “Location wise for me and my family, Atlantic is a good spot. We’ll have family in the Omaha area, Carroll area and Denison area, so we’re in the middle there.”
Aden said he’s excited to see what the future holds while working in the Atlantic school system.
“I’m just super excited for the opportunity,” he said.