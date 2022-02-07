Lawmakers in the state are working on plans to cut taxes, and those plans will consider changes in everything from tax credits to sales tax exemptions.
During an online legislative coffee in Cass County on Saturday, hosted by Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise (P.R.I.D.E.), Representative Tom Moore said there are three different tax cut plans- one from Governor Kim Reynolds, one from the House and one from the Senate.
“There are three different plans, and those are going to get a lot of scrutiny,” Moore said.
Senator Tom Shipley said changes to sales tax exemptions are being considered, but “it’s a very complex process.”
As an example, he said, if construction equipment was taxed, first a definition of what is considered construction equipment has to be determined. Then there’s the question if that exemption is taken away, does that make it harder for businesses to be competitive?
“If it’s taxed here, but not across the river (in another state) then that puts businesses in Iowa in a difficult position,” he said.
Changes to tax credits are being considered, and Moore compared them to a person’s pet.
“I like to liken tax credits to our pets- we all like our own, but our neighbor’s are annoying,” he said. “If it’s not favorable to your position, many times people want to get rid of those tax credits.”
Moore said changing either sales tax exemptions or tax credits could be difficult, but said, “everything’s on the table,” when it comes to creating tax cut plans. He said it’s also important to make sure the state has enough revenue to provide needed services.
“We're concerned about property taxes,” he said. “We're concerned about all taxes. When we look at the total picture of what we are doing tax cut wise, the number crunchers are looking well into the future to make sure that revenue is going to be there to meet the needs of our services.”