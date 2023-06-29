Area Fourth of July Activities

While Exira is best known for its Fourth of July Celebration, other areas will also be offering activities for the holiday.
Members of Atlantic Rotary Club will host the Atlantic Fourth of July Flight Breakfast on Tuesday, July 4 at the Atlantic Airport, located at 59705 Airport Road, from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal, which is breakfast with The Pancake Man, will include all you can eat pancakes with sausage and drinks, and cost $8. Pilots who fly in will receive their breakfast free. Proceeds will go to Atlantic Rotary Service Projects. Later that evening, Atlantic’s firework’s show will take place at dusk. The show will be presented by Wild Willie’s and set off at the well field. Parking will be available at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
The annual Marne Community Club July Fourth Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July Fourth at the Marne Park. Those attending should bring a potluck dish, salad or dessert to share, as well as table service for your family.
The flag will be raised at 7 p.m., with the pot luck meal to follow. Secret Recipe Marne Beans, iced tea and lemonade will be provided. Fireworks begin at dusk. All who attend are asked to give a free will donation to help pay for the fireworks. The Marne Park has horseshoe pits and several playground structures, including a Basketball court.
“Everyone is welcome to the table!” organizers said. “So pile everyone into the car (don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets!) and come to Marne for an old-fashioned, small-town Fourth of July!”
Members of the Massena Chamber are hosting a Fourth of July Celebration, with activities starting the evening of July 3 and continuing on July Fourth.
The group posted a schedule of events on its Facebook page, which shows those interested in the Adult Scavenger Hunt should pre-register and meet at the Main Street Bar and Grill at 5:10 p.m. on July 3. A bags tournament will be held at 5:30 p.m., and sign up will start at 5 p.m. A street dance will also be held that night, featuring the band “ECKO,” from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the Little Green Trailer will serve food from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
July Fourth activities will start at noon with Kids Water Fights and a Free Throw Contest. There will be activities in the park starting at 1 p.m., including train car rides, face painting, pony rides and bounce houses, along with Ag Adventures which also starts at 1 p.m.
There will be an Agrivision Pedal Pull at 1:30 p.m., and bingo at the Legion Hall will start at the same time. There will be performances by the Adair Dance Academy, starting at 2 p.m., and Dance Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. Food vendors will include Soul Shine Food Truck, Farmers Walnut Street Diner, Greenfield Lions Lemonade Stand, Casey Creamery, Massena Baptist Church and Corn Dog Caravan.
The parade will start at 4 p.m., with line up starting at 2 p.m. at the bottom of Main Street by the Little League Field. There will be music starting at 5:30 p.m. and a beer garden open at the fire station. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and a color run starting at 6:30 p.m.
Residents in Avoca are getting ready for their Fourth of July Celebration with the theme “Fire in the Sky.”
The event starts with a Color Run/Walk at 9 a.m. with sign up starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Courthouse Medallion. A car show on South Elm, will also get underway at 9 a.m. until noon, and staff at Raddberry’s Bakery will be serving hot dogs and brisket during the show. A Kid Pedal Tractor Pull, sponsored by Titan Machinery, will start at 9:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse
There will be a variety of games to try at the Midway on Main Street, which will raise funds for the renovation of the Avoca Legion to the Avoca Veterans Community Center, and be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will also hold a Root Beer Float and Walking Tacos fund-raiser at the Avoca Veterans Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and at 11 a.m. the United Church of Avoca Food Tent will open.
Individuals can start registering their parade entries at the East Pott Fairgrounds at 11 a.m., and the parade will start at 2 p.m. The Grand Marshal of the parade will be the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department.
The Sons of the American Legion Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Avoca Veterans Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. and the event will end with fireworks at dusk at the CountryView Golf Course. The fireworks can also be seen at Edginton Park.
The city of Oakland will hold an Independence Day Celebration, starting with a golf tournament on July 2.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m., and those interested should sign up at the Oakland Riverside Golf Course.
The rest of the activities will be held on July Fourth, starting with the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at the fire station from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Other activities will be held at Chautauqua Park, including a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Arbor Bank. There will also be live music performed by the band “Clean and Easy,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Midway-which will include vendors, games and food- will open at 9 a.m. Art in the park will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., and those interested in participating should RSVP to the extension office by calling 712-482-6449. The parade will start at 5 p.m., and a fireworks show by J & M Displays will start at dusk.