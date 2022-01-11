Nominations needed for chamber award

ATLANTIC – Nominations are needed for the Distinguished Service Award, which will be presented at the Atlantic Chamber’s Annual Dinner, which is set for Jan. 29.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual, business or organization who has made the community a better place to live. They have rendered special services for the benefit of the community and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the betterment of the community through their involvement in business, civic and social service organizations.
Nominations for the Distinguished Service Award are due by Jan. 18. People can nominate someone by submitting a nomination letter to the Chamber at 102 Chestnut Street, or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com.
The Chamber will also be recognizing businesses, organizations and individual leaders in the community during the dinner.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, look forward to what we will accomplish and most of all, highlight all of our members and volunteers that have invested their time and money back into our organization and our community,” mentioned Smith.
It will begin at 6 p.m. with a social followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and people can register for the dinner at www.atlanticiowa.com.
The staff at Cass County Public Health received the award last year, after so many visitors to the chamber “were raving” about public health and how well organized the vaccination clinics were. They questioned if there was any award that could be presented to them, and Smith said that fit perfectly in the category of the Distinguished Service Award. The staff were surprised, and Public Health Director Beth Olsen said the staff was able to do a good job because of the partners they work with in the county.
“We have really good community partnerships and that’s why things have gone so well in Cass County the last year. We were partners before the pandemic and we’ll be partners after the pandemic and it’s just been a blessing that we’ve all worked so well together,” Olsen said after receiving the award.