Anstey: helping people in need

ATLANTIC – Kelli Anstey is running as a Scrooge Candidate to help people in need.
Atlantic’s Scrooge Contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Anstey, who has been a full time employee at the Atlantic Fareway for 27 years, along with Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; and Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
Anstey said she knows a volunteer from the food pantry, and he said they packed about 50 boxes for one distribution. They ran out of food almost two hours earlier than expected, and the volunteer was coming to Fareway to get more.
“We’ve got a lot of people in need,” she said. “I was asked (to be a candidate) and said yes. And I hope it raises a bunch of money for the food pantry.”
There’s a donation box near the checkout lanes at Fareway for people to drop off monetary donations, and Anstey said people can also drop off food donations there too.
“Just let us know, and we’ll get them in carts and taken to the back,” she said.
The whole point of the contest is to help out the food pantry, and Anstey encourages people to vote for her “to help end hunger in Atlantic.”