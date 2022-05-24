ADAIR – The city that is best known for the smiley face water tower and where Jesse James and his gang robbed a train- Adair- will be celebrating 150 years, and activities for the celebration, set for June 16-19, have already been scheduled.
A king and queen will be crowned starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Adair-Casey School on Thursday, June 16, followed by an AC/GC softball double header at the Glenn Anderson field at 5:30 p.m. After the first game, there will be a Family Feud, Adair-Style skit in the gym. After the second game, fireworks will be launched by Pyrotechnics. At the conclusion of the fireworks, follow the procession back to town to participate in an old-fashioned scoop-the-loop.
Little Smile and Co. will offer food starting at 4:30 p.m., and the concession stand will also be open. Members of Ag 4 All will offer hands-on agriculture experiences for kids, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 16 activities will start with games and relays in the Adair City Park from 1 to 3 p.m., and displays on Main Street to view that afternoon. Those range from a military display at city hall, a quilt show at the Presbyterian Church, a doll show at the Methodist Church, a display of Adair memorabilia at the library and a photo display at Lindsay Dinkla photography. Individuals will be able to tour The Iowa Tourism Bus from the State Historical Society parked on Main Street.
Friday evening activities start at 6 p.m. with the kids’ parade on Main Street, followed by the baby crawl, Little Miss and Mr. Jesse James selection, and style show with fashion throughout the ages. The style show, sponsored by the Adair Women’s Club, will end with current looks and a wedding dress parade. Presbyterian Church members will hold an ice cream social, and firefighters will offer an evening meal at the fire station. There will also be food vendors and local restaurants open, and a bags tournament offered by Little Smiles and Co.
Kyle Jorgensen will be the main musical entertainment Friday evening on Main Street or people can enjoy music and comedy by the Polka Police at the fire station.
The main event — the parade — will be held on Saturday, June 17 starting at 10:30 a.m., but the day will kick off with a 5K run at 7:30 a.m., a mile run/walk at 8 a.m. and kids’ foot races at 8 a.m. The Adair Lions will serve pancakes from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and the Catholic Church and Casey Creamery will have drinks available before the parade.
The displays on Main Street will once again be open on Main Street, and a car show and FFA sponsored tractor show will be held on Main Street starting at noon. A beer garden, hosted by the City of Adair, will open at noon, and the park will have an afternoon full of activities, including inflatables, face painting, the balloon guy, kids’ games, roller skating, and mini golf for the kids, along with a Jesse James reenactment at 1 p.m. There will be contests including cow pie throwing, mullet contest, skillet throw, pigtail contest, and beard contest. Contest winners will be announced during this time, as well as drawings for a large cooler and several door prizes. The winners of the quilt and gun raffles will be announced. The Women’s club will have bingo, and fire truck rides, carriage rides, and train rides will be available.
There will also be food options at the Lions Snack Shack, the Methodist Church, the fire station or food trucks.
A local band, Who Nu, will play oldies beginning at 4 p.m. An old fashioned Chuckwagon dinner will be held in the park from 5:30-7 p.m. After this, the party moves to the fire department for further entertainment, Anthony Koester, beginning at 8 p.m.
The celebration concludes on Sunday, June 19 with an ecumenical worship service in the park at 9:30 a.m. Representatives from current and former churches will be represented. The community choir will perform, along with a children’s bell choir and a children’s sign language performance of the Lord’s Prayer. Coffee and rolls will be served, followed by closing ceremonies.
Sesquicentennial merchandise will be for sale throughout the weekend.