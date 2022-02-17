American Legion Memorial Building's New Roof

Applying a new roof to the American Legion Memorial Building is finally underway. It has been planned for over a year but there have been numerous delays. Everyone has experienced shortages and delayed delivery of supplies.
As workers remove the old roof, they are finding the remains of roofing from 1929 when the building was constructed. Layers and tar and wood remained when a new roof was put down in 2003.
The roof covers an area equal to about half a football field. There are flat areas and curved areas. A rolled rubber roof is required. There is a 15-year warranty.
The original estimate was $65,000. Due to increase in cost of materials and extra work required for repairs the cost has increased. The amount of increase is not known as unseen repairs are being required. Thanks to generous donations from individuals, organizations and businesses the cost will be covered.
The mission of Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) owner of the Building is to preserve and protect historical sites and to promote public knowledge local, state, and national history. It is possible because Atlantic and southwest Iowa people give support with money, time and materials.