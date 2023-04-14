Atlantic School Board decides on interim superintendent search

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board agreed Friday morning to search for an interim superintendent for one year after accepting the resignation of Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber earlier this week.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags