City Hall

Atlantic City Hall

ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will tackle a number of issues Wednesday including considering extending the contract of the marketing firm working on finding new retail businesses in the community and considering approving loan funds for Shift-ATL from the city’s Housing Redevelopment fund.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos