CASS COUNTY — Tensions between the Cass County Board of Supervisors and the County Treasurer’s office came to the surface Friday with both sides claiming a lack of respect from the other during a discussion over the hiring of employees.
Last week the board reluctantly approved the hiring of a new driver’s license examiner in the Treasurer’s office but at a reduced pay rate and they expressed frustration over the hiring process they said was not advertised properly — though Treasurer Tracy Marshall disputes that — and filled before being approved by the board.
In addition board members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.
On Friday Marshall met with the board and reported that the employee has since resigned and was now recommending a new person, Stacy Mueller, be hired. Mueller is currently employed by the county as a dispatcher in the 911 Communications department.
Frustrations between the two departments were evident with both sides making claims of being disrespected and not following proper procedures.
“I am very disappointed how an employee I hired was treated without me being present,” Marshall said. “Her salary was reduced without my prior knowledge. She was disrespected when she was called into this room. She was qualified, trainable and her federal fingerprints and background check had come back in good order. The other day she came to me and resigned and stated to me she could not work in this environment.”
That led to an exchange with Supervisor Mark O’Brien.
“It’s kind of odd that you talked about us being disrespectful when I’ve heard what you say to other people within the community and in this courthouse of how this Board of Supervisors are a bunch of idiots,” O’Brien said . “You have said it, and you have said it to many people. That’s very disturbing to me.”
“It’s very disturbing to me how you guys slander me in public,” Marshall countered.
“We don’t try to control what goes on in your office,” O’Brien shot back. “ We just to get you to comply with what our HR attorney tells us what we need to do, which you haven’t. Most of what you just read is totally false.”
“I personally was disturbed by the fact that you are hiring somebody that already worked for the county without even talking or approaching their department head. That is disrespect,” Green added.
Both sides agreed Mueller was a valuable employee and would have no problem getting the proper certification for the job. But the issue of the starting pay remained an issue. Mueller and Marshall argued that since she is a current employee — though in a different department — her current salary of just over $21 an hour should follow to her new job.
But some board members insisted that it was a county practice to hire new employees at a rate of $18 an hour during an initial probationary period and then raise it as more experience and training is done.
Green argued that this situation was different considering Mueller’s situation and work history.
“When we set the starting wage of the last hire, they had no work experience with the county whatsoever. We were going off an application that we just saw that morning. We had no idea what the background was because the department head wasn’t here to have that discussion. However with this applicant we have years of experience with the county.” Adding that as a former police officer he has known Mueller for 30 years. “This isn’t an unknown quantity,” he said.
But other members argued that the current practice should be followed and motions to hire Mueller at $20 and then $19.50 an hour both failed. To complicate the issue it wasn’t clear if, or when she had given two-week notice to the Communications department which would determine when she could start the new job and training for the new position was set to begin on May 9.
Eventually the board agreed on a starting salary of $19 an hour with an increase on June 6 to $20 an hour and up to $22.25 an hour once fully certified. Her first day or work will be on May 6. Mueller did say she would be willing to work part-time in the communications office to fill in and help train a new hire there.
But tensions remained high throughout the meeting and little was done to resolve the underlying issues between the departments.