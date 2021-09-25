ATLANTIC — Just days after agreeing to hire a non-local fireworks company, city officials now say circumstances have changed with at least one local provider and the issue should be revisited.
On Wednesday the City Council informally agreed, but did not vote, on hiring Viking Pyrotechnics, Inc., out of Shannon City, Iowa to conduct the 2022 fireworks show after receiving a number of complaints that this year’s show was too short.
Last month officials received bids from two local providers — Willy’s Fireworks and Atlantic resident Dan Vargason — but rejected those bids since neither were licensed to shoot off the more powerful class b fireworks.
But on Friday Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said that one of the local providers was seeking a class b permit and as such suggested the issue should review the issue and formally vote on a contract.
“We will have at least one local vendor seeking a Class B permit,” Lund stated in an email to media and city officials. “Since no official vote was taken and a local option eases the need for immediate commitment, the Mayor and I feel it would be appropriate for the Council to have the opportunity to review the new information and take a formal vote on awarding the contract and determining the amount awarded.”
Lund did not say which provider was seeking the class b permit.
Last July both Vargason and Wild Willys submitted bids for $6,000 — the amount the city has spent on the show in the past — for shows between 20 and 60 minutes. And while at the time neither had a class b permit, Vargason said still provide an entertaining show with more, albeit smaller, bursts.
On Wednesday the Council indicated that the should be at least 20 minutes and agreed that up to $10,000 could be spent. Lund said Friday that that city had that amount available to spend.
The Council is expected to consider the issue at its next meeting.