ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved salaries for elected officials for fiscal year 2023 during its meeting Wednesday.
The compensation board had recommended an 8% increase for all elected officials plus an additional $2,500, except the sheriff who received an additional $10,000 and the supervisors who didn’t receive any additional payment. Approximate salaries were as follows: Auditor-$64,000, Attorney- $80,000, Recorder — $64,000, Sheriff- $93,000, Supervisor- $30,000 and Treasurer- $64,000.
In other business, Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg asked the board to approve using American Rescue Act Plan funding for several fiscal year 2023 projects. Ag extension officials have requested $7,000 to help pay for a summer help program, and Conservation Department officials asked for $5,500 to pay for a skid loader. Officials from Adair County libraries asked for an additional $2,000 in funding this year, and officials in the engineer’s department asked for $180,000 to pay for rebuilding equipment. County officials also wanted to use $19,000 to update the pictometry system that takes aerial property photos used in the assessor’s office.
The board also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Berg said had decreased levies for urban and rural areas, in part due to increasing property valuations and the county not levying for mental health services since the state started doing it. The urban levy decreased from 6.59 per $1,000 to 5.99 per $1,000, and the rural levy decreased from 10.5 per $1,000 to 9.94 per $1,000. Berg said the budget is similar to last year, but officials were expecting increases in maintenance costs, material costs, like rock, and insurance costs.