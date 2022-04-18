ATLANTIC – U.S. Representative Joni Ernst visited Milk Unlimited Thursday discussing ways to make the operation more sustainable including using cover crops, injecting manure into the soil, and ways to breed cattle to make them more hardy and healthier.
Kelly and Christy Cunningham own the business, along with three other partners, and Kelly explained ways they help the cattle and land. Cover crops were one of the first things Kelly mentioned, which he said helps control erosion.
“I’ve used cover crops for years,” he said. “ If I have a cover crop on my farm, my soil doesn’t leave.”
Kelly also said they inject manure into the soil to get nutrients in it, and there has been discussion about getting a digester to capture natural gas, but there are logistics that they need to consider. Digesters trap gas in areas where waste is stored, and it can be reused, but extra equipment is needed to do so.
“We don’t have natural gas here,” Kelly said. “So we have to build a pipeline or figure out how to truck it out (and that can be expensive).”
They also cross breed the dairy cattle with Angus cattle, which Kelly says makes the cattle hardy and healthier. Ernst said one of the biggest surprises she heard was how changing the way cattle are bred can help reduce veterinary bills from $20,000 a month to $4,500 a month.
“That to me was very good to hear that they’re trying different ways to keep their operation up and running (and available for the next generation),” she said
Ernst said learning more about different ag operations will help her when she and other lawmakers work to renew the farm bill next year.