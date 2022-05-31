I recently learned that Jay Mez is running for Cass County Attorney. When I learned of this I was in shock and scared for the citizens of this county and my friends that live there. I felt compelled to share a little story of my traumatized experience I had with him back on Valentine’s Day 2017 when I went on a second date with him because I think you should be aware.
I met Jay at his house, and we had a date that night to meet his parents at Quaker Steak and Lube and then go see an Elvis impersonator. This was a different Jay that I had met. On the way to the restaurant, he was driving erratic. He called me many names, of which I am unsure as to why. He stopped in the middle of the intersection because he was mad that I kept putting up my and break.
Finally, we make it to the restaurant, and he threatened me not to say anything to his parents. I was a complete wreck. I met his folks then excused myself to the bathroom. His mom came in and said to me, “He must be drinking again.” I shrugged my shoulders because I remembered his threats to me. Dinner went well but the minute we got into the car he began yelling at me and calling me horrible names. He had the nerve to ask if I wanted to go to the show and I asked him to just take me home. He got very angry, crossed three lanes of traffic, and exited to a gas station. He was going to leave me there with no way to get home. I grabbed my purse and ran into the gas station, hollering to the clerks to please keep me safe. Jay came in and banged on the door yelling at me. I had never been so scared and traumatized. I told him the police were coming and they did but he had already left.
The police arrived and took me to his house. I convinced Jay to let me in to work it out telling the police not to leave. I quickly gathered my things and left as fast as I could and the Police gave me an escort out of town.
I really thought I was going to die that night. Jay was charged with disorderly conduct in Council Bluffs. The case number CBSMMG159202. He plead guilty and had to pay a fine. I am just blown away that of all things he wants to be a county attorney. This truly scares me, and I felt it was my duty to let you know the kind of man that is running for this position. I implore you, Cass County, to take my words as that of a frightened woman that is only speaking the truth.