Several area towns were hosting Easter Egg Hunts over the weekend to celebrate Easter, including Atlantic in the city park on Saturday morning. Children were divided into different age groups, and tried to grab as many eggs as possible when the hunt started. Some of the eggs held a special ticket, which meant that the owner received a bike. The Easter Bunny was also on hand to give out high fives and hugs and posed for numerous pictures.
jeffl
