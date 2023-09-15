EXIRA — A Candidate Meet and Greet will be held today, Sept. 16, over lunch.
The event will be held starting at noon, at the Exira Legion Park, and donations will go to support the Audubon County Republicans.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 6:12 pm
