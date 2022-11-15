Harvest Market now accepting preorders

Claire Pellett is selling her customer-favorite frosted cinnamon rolls at Harvest Market 2022 by preorder only.

ATLANTIC– Harvest Market 2022 is now accepting preorders. For information and to preorder for Harvest Market 2022, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Shoppers will pick up preorders and have the chance to shop Harvest Market in-person at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, Nov. 21 from 3-7 p.m.

