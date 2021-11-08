Due to stigma related to mental illness, it can feel embarrassing to ask questions about mental health treatments and resources in public spaces. An event coming up this Tuesday, Nov. 9, seeks to remove that barrier by allowing event participants to remain anonymous.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Atlantic Public Library and Healthy Cass County are co-hosting a virtual panel event called Therapy FAQ from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. The event will be set up such that participants will be anonymous. The purpose of the event is to answer common questions about seeing a therapist. Anyone can register to attend the free event virtually at bit.ly/TherapyFAQ. The Atlantic Public Library will also be open for people without Zoom access to watch the virtual presentation on a screen in the meeting room.
While there are many different mental health treatments, this event will focus on out-patient therapy. Panelists will include Cass County therapists, an individual from Cass County who will talk about her experience going to therapy, and an individual employed by a state hotline that help people find and access mental health resources. Panelists will first answer prepared questions about how to find and pay for a therapist, in addition to questions such as, “What
reasons might prompt someone to seek therapy?” and “What is it like to see a therapist?” Then, the moderator will open the event to questions from the audience, which can be submitted anonymously through the chat.
Mental health was identified as the top health need in the 2021 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment. Healthy Cass County and the Atlantic Public Library both continue to share information on mental health resources, as well as strategies all people can use to improve mental wellbeing.
Therapy FAQ is being funded by Region 6 of the Network of the National Library of Medicine, whose mission is to provide U.S. researchers, health professionals, public health workforce, educators, and the public with equal access to biomedical and health information resources and data.
Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Andersen, director at the Atlantic Public Library, at 712-243-5466 or mandersen@atlantic.lib.ia.us.
For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County.