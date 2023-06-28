Avoca hosts Fourth of July Celebration

AVOCA- Residents in Avoca are getting ready for their Fourth of July Celebration with the theme "Fire in the Sky."
The event starts with a Color Run/Walk at 9 a.m. with sign up starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Courthouse Medallion. A car show on South Elm, will also get underway at 9 a.m. until noon, and staff at Raddberry’s Bakery will be serving hot dogs and brisket during the show. A Kid Pedal Tractor Pull, sponsored by Titan Machinery, will start at 9:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse
There will be a variety of games to try at the Midway on Main Street, which will raise funds for the renovation of the Avoca Legion to the Avoca Veterans Community Center, and be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will also hold a Root Beer Float and Walking Tacos fund-raiser at the Avoca Veterans Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and at 11 a.m. the United Church of Avoca Food Tent will open.
Individuals can start registering their parade entries at the East Pott Fairgrounds at 11 a.m., and the parade will start at 2 p.m. The Grand Marshal of the parade will be the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department.
The Sons of the American Legion Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Avoca Veterans Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. and the event will end with fireworks at dusk at the CountryView Golf Course. The fireworks can also be seen at Edginton Park.