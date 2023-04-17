Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Homebody

Ambassadors (Left to Right)Kate Olson, Jennifer McEntaffer, Tori Gibson, Kathie Hockenberry, Connie Wails, Laurie West, Krysta Hanson, Kelsey Beschorner, Steve Tjepkes, Anne Quist, Jim Kickland, Danielle Steinhoff, Bill Saluk, Carrie Schmitt, Brian Ruge, Elaine Otte, Dolly Bergmann, Bailey Smith, Rick Mericle, Ruth Sears, Sue Liston, Colt Doherty, Graydon Schmidt, Donnie Drennan, Megan Sramek, Amanda Hansen, Jeremy Butler, Alex McAfee, Brian Wedemeyer, John Bricker, Tom Gross, BJ Hart

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Carrie Schmitt & Danielle Steinhoff, on Thursday, April 13th, 2023, to kick off Grand Opening celebrations with a ribbon cutting ceremony for their gift shop, Homebody, located in Downtown Atlantic.