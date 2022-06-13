It hardly seems possible that nearly a month has passed since the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas scarred the souls of the citizens of the United States. My heart bleeds for those parents and relatives who do not have those laughing, sometimes ornery children, physically present in their lives; that their children had to be identified by their DNA or the clothing they wore that fateful day - their bodies so battered by the AR15. Since those killings it appears that there is a rampage throughout our country. The media - right, left, social etc. - focuses to the nth degree on details and repeat videos and audio over and over again. That is when I turn off the radio, my preferred mode of receiving news, and walk away from the screaming headlines on my computer.
There is now an overload of information about assault weapons, especially AR15s. These weapons have become so common in our lives and language along with the right to bear arms that one has to wonder what the future will bring. It is often said that people kill people not guns. Well, people buy the guns that kill people.
According to the Center for Disease Control, guns surpassed car crashes as the top cause of death in America for those aged 19 and under in 2020, based on recent mortality data. From 2019 to 2020, firearm-related deaths from "suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined" causes among children and adolescents increased at a rate of 29.5%
Our Iowa legislature is a part of normalizing assault weapons. On May 24th, seven days after the massacre, the Iowa House Republicans voted unanimously to approve AR15s for a special anterless deer hunting season in January. The bill cleared the Senate unanimously in April. The trifecta can be charged with being too liberal, a term usually reserved for Democrats, when it comes to gun regulation.
Assault weapons are deadly weapons, why should they be on the market? Why does a weapon that has a 2 to 2.5 range need to be used in hunting deer? When society normalizes weapons like this, we become desensitized to the deadliness of the weapon itself.
Pheasants Forever, the Iowa Bow Hunters Association, the Iowa Conservation Alliance and the State Police Officers Council opposed to the bill. The Iowa Farm Bureau Insurance Company supported the bill.
Senator Tom Prichard, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and a Democrat from Charles City said, “I think I had something like 200 hours of basic rifle marksmanship to learn how to handle a similar weapon to qualify and to be combat certified. Are we going to require that for deer hunters now? I doubt it.”
“The purpose of this season is not to hunt for sport, but rather to manage the size of the herd,” Senator Ken Rozenboom, Republican from Oskaloosa said, “which is why more efficient and effective firearms are being authorized.” That argument carries very little weight with me and other hunters I have talked to about Senate File 581.
Access to guns in Iowa is quite easy. There are some background checks that have to be done while no background checks are required for others. The majority of Iowans believe in the right of citizens to own guns but the majority also supports more regulation. I grew up learning to shoot and hunted with my father until my brothers got old enough and I was displaced the by societal and family pressure that "girls don't do that kind of thing."
Iowa's entire Republican House of Representatives delegation, Hinson, Feenstra and Miller, voted against the reform bill that passed through the House this week. Predictions are that stronger gun regulation will not pass the Senate. It is hard to understand why one would vote against tighter background checks and raising the age to purchase assault weapons. Why? Are guns more important than the safety of our children?
According to Newsweek, a reputable magazine, twenty six percent of the last 80 massacres in the United States since 2012 have been committed with AR15 rifles.
A difficult question that we must ask ourselves is "Do we as a country value guns over children?" Sure, opponents to stricter gun laws point out gun ownership is a constitutional right - but even that statement has two sides to the argument.
Many people make the argument that "stricter laws don't make us safer." How do we know that when there is no proof? It's just a statement made to defend liberal gun rights. What is wrong with passing stricter laws on assault weapons and keeping data on the results? We won't ever know if our country is safer unless we pass stronger measures against assault weapons. When our country raised the legal age to drink alcohol, data indicates that automobile accidents decreased.
When will the sanctity of life become as important as the right to bear arms?