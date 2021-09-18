EXIRA – The Audubon Wheelers continued their winning streak Friday night against Exira- EHK 56-7.
The Wheelers were able to put together two drives in the first quarter- including one that ended in a running touchdown by senior Gavin Smith and another after senior Carter Andreasen caught a pass and found the end zone - that resulted in a 14-0 Audubon lead at the end of the first quarter. Smith had two more running TDs in the second quarter making the score 28-0.
With about 4:25 left in the half, the Spartans started their only scoring drive at their own 8 yard line that was kept alive due to an offside penalty against Audubon. After catching a pass, Spartan sophomore Aiden Flathers was able to get to Audubon’s 20 yard line. A pass to junior Derrek Kommes moved the drive forward, and that led to a pass to senior Tyler Kingery who found the end zone. At the end of the half, the score was Audubon 28, EEHK 7.
Smith would have two more touchdowns in the second half, along with senior Brandon Wessel, who would take a punt return in for a TD, and sophomore Evan Alt would run two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, making the final score Audubon 56, EEHK 7.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks credited his team for doing the fundamentals necessary to get their fourth win of the season.
“We did a good job keeping drives together,” he said. “We kept moving the chains. We converted on third and fourth downs.”
But he also gave credit to an Exira-EHK team for keeping the team from being “more explosive.”
“Exira EHK did a great job of game planning,” he said. They tried to take some stuff away from us. They did a great job being physical and coming up to hit. They got us out of the stuff we like to run. We weren't super explosive (during the game). Give a lot of credit to those guys.”
The Wheelers will take on the CAM Cougars next Friday, which Birks believes will be excited for teams and fans alike.
“It would be a fun match up,” he said. “They're talented. We're talented.We're both ranked. The headlines will write themselves. We're glad it's at home. It's always better to get those big games at home.”
However, Birks said, the game plan doesn’t change despite who the next opponent will be- coaches and players will be watching film and they will do their final rundown of the game on Thursday.
“For the most part, it's a normal week,” he said.