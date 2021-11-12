ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday hiring Mallory Robinson as district communication specialist.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recommended Robinson because she was a good fit for the position.
“I think Mrs. Robinson has a passion for Atlantic, has the skill set to communicate a consistent message in multiple vendors, and I think the communication coming out throughout our district is going to be more aligned,” Barber said. “One thing that really impressed me with Mrs. Robinson was that she knows the communication has to be based upon our mission, what the goals we are trying to accomplish, and she really understands that, and has experience in that.”
Last month, the board agreed to use COVID relief funds to pay for a communication specialist to help distribute information to the public and help with tech support.
Barber said the decision to create the position came from one of the goals in the district’s strategic plan.
“One of our goals is team culture and creating a positive school culture, and (the school board and I) believe through communication and asking for feedback (that will help achieve) the appropriate actions to achieve that goal,” Barber said. “By having a specialist you would be able to take the communication internally and externally, and make sure the message is clear.”
The position will be for a year, and the board will evaluate how well it is working to see if they want to continue having it after that.