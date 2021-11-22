CASS COUNTY – Cass County officials were honored last week for taking the initiative in finding ways to do things more efficiently.
State Auditor Rob Sand presented county officials with a PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) award Thursday citing their work on cost cutting measures, and officials at the state auditor’s office said cities or counties who submit the most measures receive the award.
Cass County submitted 33 measures, including creating a committee responsible for energy management, implemented a lighting upgrade, reducing printing by providing electric PDFs where possible, using energy star qualified computers, printers and copiers, and contacting local utility about rebates and programs related to energy efficiency. Cass County was tied with Iowa County for Best Performing County in its population range.
“This is a new program,” Sand said. “The whole idea behind it is that the office has always had the authority to promote efficiency, but we hadn’t done it regularly.”
Officials accepted a certificate and a raisin cream pie on Thursday.