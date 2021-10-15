P & Z Commission approves McDonald’s remodel plan

ATLANTIC – The Planning and Zoning Commission approved Tuesday a plan to remodel the Atlantic McDonald’s building, which includes tearing down the current building and rebuilding it with an expanded drive through.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Casey Thompson of Bishop Engineering presented the plan to the commission, and the biggest change was expanding the drive through area.
“It will start out as one line to enter the drive through, but then there will be a split at the ordering area- with two boxes and menu- and then it will merge back together at the check out part,” Lund said.
He said he didn’t think there was any opposition to the plan from the commission, and members believed the change may help traffic flow in that area.
“It’s generally understood that that area is not the most traffic friendly place in Atlantic,” Lund said. “They didn’t think this was going to aggravate the situation any, and it would probably be a little more convenient for customers and help things move along faster.”
Lund said Thompson didn’t give a time table for the work, but work is reportedly expected to start near the end of next February and be completed by the end of next June.