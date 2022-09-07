ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to hold a public hearing on Sept. 21 to consider the sale of a General Obligation bond for up to $700,000 to finance the purchase of 41 acres with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.

