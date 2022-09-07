ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to hold a public hearing on Sept. 21 to consider the sale of a General Obligation bond for up to $700,000 to finance the purchase of 41 acres with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.
Council sets date for bond sale
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.
Tags
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Federal search warrants executed in western, southwestern Iowa
- Superintendent says mediation with general contractor is successful
- On the Docket Update: Trial date continued to January for Kimballton man accused of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and kidnapping
- Atlantic senior Michael Hotze reflects on racing season
- New ticketing policy for high, middle school events
- Atlantic Postmaster installed
- PREP FOOTBALL: AHS to celebrate 20th anniversary of state championship team
- On the Docket: Lamoni Man Facing Extradition to Kansas on Rape charges
- No Serious Injuries in Fiery Crash
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Prairie Resource Center: Seed source, knowledge base for Iowa’s expanding prairies
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.