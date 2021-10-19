Atlantic — Rolling Hills Bank & Trust has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Heather Link, Vice President of Human Resources states, “We are very proud of this award because it is measured by our most valuable asset, our employees! There is no better feeling than knowing you are on the right track to having a great work culture. Being spread out across the state, this can be a challenging task but we are fortunate to have the teams we do that encourage and inspire each other. Our customers notice and we are honored that our employees believe that Rolling Hills Bank & Trust is a great place to work!”
