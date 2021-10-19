ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday increasing adoption fees for both cats and dogs at the Atlantic Animal Shelter.
Currently the shelter charges $10 for cats with an additional $55 to $130 forveterinary fees. For dogs, adoption fees are $25, with an additional $60 to $265 for veterinary fees.
Under the new proposal, a flat fee for both will charged with no additional cost for Vet fees. If approved, the fee for cats will increase to $100 and $200 for dogs.
“Atlantic’s fees will still be low compared to other animal adoption agencies in the Region,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “Costs for cat adoptions range from $60 to $250. Dogs range from $100 to $500.”
Lund adds that Shelter Manager, Kris Erickson, will have the authority to reduce the price for a “needs-based sale of pets that may otherwise be euthanized.”
“Aside the from tragic loss of life, euthanizing costs the city money and negatively impacts our facility review by the state. High euthanizing rates are frowned upon by the state. This discretion will allow us to save an animal, lower costs, keep the state happy and allow those with limited means to own a pet,” Lund said.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.