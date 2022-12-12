CADCO, Chamber offer start up child care funding

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Pictured presenting and accepting $1,000 in start-up funding for home providers offering child care are Atlantic Chamber Program Director Kelsey Beschorner, Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith, Haley Wright (holding Clara), and CADCO Executive Director Jennifer McEntaffer.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Officials with Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and the Atlantic Chamber Commerce presented on Monday $1,000 in start-up funding for Haley Wright, who has opened a child care center in her home in Atlantic.

