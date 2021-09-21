ATLANTIC – A cause for the AMS roof fire might not come until November, a state fire marshal official said Monday.
Wayne Brosam, an official with the state fire marshal office, said insurance company officials are waiting for lab results relating to any electrical source near the fire’s origin area.
“We cannot release anything until we get all the (information from the insurance companies),” he said. “Basically now we are waiting on lab results (that would) eliminate anything electrical up there.”
Brosam previously said they didn’t believe the fire was intentionally set.
The fire occurred at the end of July at approximately 12:30 p.m. on a Thursday, and Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said when he arrived on the scene, the fire looked to be contained to the middle of the roof. There was a lot of smoke and flame up to 20 feet.
With help from Marne, Lewis and Griswold firefighters, they were able to get water on the flames quickly. Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly, but there was a lot of debris from the rubber roof that was being installed at the time they had to water down. Cappel said the fire damage was confined to an area on the roof,however, the building suffered considerable water damage. As a result school officials decided the building couldn’t be used for the “foreseeable future” and a plan was made to teach eighth grade students at the high school, and the sixth and seventh grade students in the achievement center.