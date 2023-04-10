glenwood mh facility

The state-run Glenwood Resource Center is scheduled to close in 2024.

The state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with disabilities has been cited by the state for placing residents in immediate jeopardy after three individuals were hospitalized due to staff errors.

