WASHINGTON DC — Iowa Senator Charles Grassley said Tuesday he thought Governorn Kim Reynolds proposal for replacing the state’s income tax with a 4% flat tax was a “smart thing to do.”
“Keeping Iowans from moving to Florida or South Dakota to avoid paying the Iowa income tax. Keeping that wealth in Iowa, I think is a smart thing to do,” Grassley told reporters Tuesday.
Earlier this month Reynolds in her State of the State speech, proposed the flat tax along with eliminating the tax altogether for retirees.Officials estimate an average family would pay $1,300 less in taxes in 2026, on top of another $1,000 that’s being phased out from a previous tax cut.
The plan would be phased in over four years dropping the top rate from 6.5% to 6% in 2023 and then gradually eliminate tax brackets until the 4% mark is reached for all taxpayers in 2026. The text of the bill has not been released, but officials estimate it would cut state revenue about $500 million in 2023 and nearly $1.6 billion in 2026 when it’s fully phased in.
If approved Iowa would join nine other states, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Utah with the tax in place. Eight other states have no income tax at all including South Dakota and Florida.
Grassley added that he believed the plan — in particular the elimination of retiree taxes — would allow Iowans to save money similar to the 2019 SECURE act Grassley helped write.
“I think to encourage savings, I’ve been in the middle of that,” Grassley said. “The most recent law I was chairman of the committee when we got that passed. And it beefed up savings, particularly for small businesses and their employees.”