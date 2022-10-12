AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Audubon County Memorial Hospital Wednesday to pay for patient transport by ambulance to the Des Moines or Council Bluffs areas.
Audubon Supervisors approve ambulance contract
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Different front runners step up for Atlantic
- Fatal crash in Exira Sunday
- On the Docket: Two Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic rolls by Knoxville
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Focusing on winning record
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside wins Cougar Classic title
- Area Police Reports
- Cass Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner Kellie Enderson
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY – Rankings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.