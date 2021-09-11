ANITA – The Anita City Council approved plans and a contract to repair the roof on the fire station, and is seeking bids to improve the restrooms at City Hall during its meeting Wednesday night.
Anita City Clerk Kaitlin Hodges said in April, city officials considered doing the improvements because they were able to apply for grant funds for both projects. She said there are two restrooms that are too small and need to be made handicapped accessible.
She said for the roof repair, the council approved the plans, specifications and awarded the contract to Henningsen Construction. The estimated cost for the project is $80,450, and the city received $44,000 in USDA grant funds for it.
The council approved plans and to ask for bids for the restroom improvements, which Hodges said is estimated to cost $77,350. The city received $42,000 in USDA grant funds.
Since the grant funds don’t completely cover the cost of the project, Hodges said the council planned to use local option sales tax funds for the remaining cost.
Hodges said work on the fire station roof is expected to start in mid-October.