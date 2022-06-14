The Atlantic Council will consider Wednesday setting July 2-4 as the dates to allow fireworks by the general public in the city from noon to 11:30 p.m. - the same time frame as previous years.
The city’s official fireworks display will be held on July 4 and will be conducted by Wild Wayne's of Atlantic after complaints were received over the duration and quality of last years show.
In October the Council awarded Wild Wayne’s a $10,000 contract to provide a class B fireworks show following weeks of discussion and after an informal agreement was made to hire a Shendoah Company - after it was thought no local company was qualified to shoot the larger Class B fireworks. But later City officials were notified that not one but two local companies were in the process of applying for the necessary permits.
Ultimately the council agreed to hire Wild Wayne’s, owned by Jason O’Brien, to put on a 20 minute show at a cost of $10,000. That bid was higher than one submitted by Atlantic resident Dan Vargason, who offered to put on a 20-40 minute show for $8,800. But Vargason’s show included a combination of Class B and smaller Class C fireworks which accounted for the lower price.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.