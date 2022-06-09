CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Auditors office will be conducting an “Administrative Recount” of votes in seven precincts this afternoon, due to a discrepancy in the election eligibility forms and the vote totals.
Cass County Auditor Sara Harris told the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Thursday that there was an eight vote discrepancy between the counters on the machines in which residents insert their ballots and the signed declaration of eligibility forms.
The following precincts will be included in the administrative recount:
- Precinct 2, Atlantic 2 – machine off by 1
- Precinct 3, Atlantic 3 – machine off by 1
- Precinct 5, Atlantic 5 – machine off by 2
- Precinct 6, Bear Grove/Cass/Lewis – machine off by 1
- Precinct 7, Benton/Franklin/Grant/Lincoln/Wiota/Anita – machine off by 1
- Precinct 8, Brighton/ Grove/Pymosa/Washington/Marne – machine off by 1
- Precinct 9, Noble/Pleasant/Griswold – machine off by 1
The discrepancy was due to a ballot jam or machine malfunction and per the Secretary of State’s office when this occurs an administrative recount is recommended.
As a result, the ballots from those precincts will be recounted at 1 p.m. today in the Board of Supervisors room. Because of the small number of ballots involved the recount is not expected to affect the outcome of any of the races.
Officials did say that services may be limited at the Auditors office while the recount is ongoing — which is expected to take several hours to complete.