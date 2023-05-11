ATLANTIC – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes asked the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night if discussion about use of a room in the school’s Early Learning Center by Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center staff could be discussed during its work session on May 24. The YMCA Board received a letter from school officials stating it needed to use the room for additional preschool students since the number is growing. The board took no action on the request.
YMCA director suggests discussion with school on infant room
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
