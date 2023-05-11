YMCA director suggests discussion with school on infant room

ATLANTIC – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes asked the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night if discussion about use of a room in the school’s Early Learning Center by Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center staff could be discussed during its work session on May 24. The YMCA Board received a letter from school officials stating it needed to use the room for additional preschool students since the number is growing. The board took no action on the request.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags