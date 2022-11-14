ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider approving the Preliminary Plat Wednesday for the new Prairie Hills subdivision along Olive Street.
Atlantic City Council to consider approving preliminary plat for Olive Street subdivision
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
