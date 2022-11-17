The Heritage House guild met Tuesday, November 15 with 28 members and six guests present. LaVon Eblen and Kathy Nelson were hostesses. Kennedy Friend asked us to sign up to visit with Health Center residents and assist them with reading and special one on one time. They also asked for volunteers to help decorate approximately 20 Christmas trees. Michelle Anderson from the library gave the program on how the library connects with the community. They have computers, tablets and free wi-fi available to the public plus they have packaged book sets for reading clubs. Each set contains the books plus one large print and one audio book. Once a month a volunteer delivers books to Heritage House for residents to enjoy. The library is a participant in the Dolly Parton “Imagination Library” and they send out approximately 290 books a month to all registered children five and under in Cass County. President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and recognized the guests that celebrated birthdays this month and the new residents,

