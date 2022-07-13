MEAT Me at the Market: July 14 Produce in the Park features local meat vendors

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is named for fresh vegetables, and many people associate farmers markets with honey, jams, fresh baked goods, and farm-fresh eggs. But, this week, Produce in the Park is all about the meat at the market.
Produce in the Park vendors sell local beef, pork, lamb, and chicken. Shoppers aren’t always aware of these products because unlike granola and honey, they can’t be displayed on tables. Vendors selling meat keep these products in coolers, often behind their booths. And some meat is available only by preordering.
Noble Provisions joined Produce in the Park this year as a beef and pork vendor. The Noble Provisions table is a popular stop at the market in part because the Muller family offers free samples of their beef sticks.
Brun Ko Farm also sells pork and beef at the market, along with lamb and chicken (when available). Brun Ko Farm is now taking preorders for chickens that will be available in October.
Bridgewater Farm currently offers chicken, beef, and limited pork. Bridgewater Farm meat is available by preorder only. To order meat from Bridgewater Farm, call or text Marcie at 641-745-7764 by noon on Thursday.
This week, Hungry Spartan Pizza Food Truck will be serving single slices of wood-fired pizza. Hungry Spartan wasn’t originally scheduled to come to the park this week, but the owner’s birthday is Friday and he called to ask if he could join on Thursday for an early birthday celebration. Be sure to wish Eric a happy birthday when you get your pizza! Produce in the Park continues to schedule additional food trucks for the season. Food truck vendors interested in participating in Produce in the Park should contact the Market Manager at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Produce in the Park July 14: MEAT Me at the Market
Time: 4:30-6:30 PM
Location: Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th Street, Atlantic)
Food Truck: Hungry Spartan Pizza
Fun: It’s Parks & Rec month! Atlantic Parks & Rec will be at the park with yard games and Art in the Park.
Live Music: Jeremie Faga
MEAT Me at the Market! The Guest Chef will be serving Homemade Hamburger Helper. Get your local beef, pork, lamb, and chicken from Produce in the Park vendors. Note: chicken is available preorder only.
Product Highlights: Fresh produce (tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, onions, lettuce, and more), meats, farm-fresh eggs, honey, popcorn, lemonade, pastries, crisps, soaps, candles, lotions, art prints, jewelry, greeting cards, plants, lawn decorations, and more!
Visiting organizations with activities: July sponsor United Church of Christ of Atlantic. Free drawing for a dozen eggs sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council. (Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn after the market and receive eggs the following week.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Parking: On July 14, Chestnut Street will be closed between 6th and 7th Street from 4:30-7:00 PM for a motorcycle event. Visitors to Produce in the Park are reminded that free parking is available at the Atlantic Public Library and in the city lot just off Poplar Street a block north of the park. Chestnut Street north of 6th Street will also offer additional parking. 6th Street is closed between Chestnut and Poplar during Produce in the Park, but limited parking is available in that area for seniors and other park visitors in need. Produce in the Park thanks visitors for understanding.
Produce in the Park July 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the United Church of Christ of Atlantic, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For information on vending at the park, contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.