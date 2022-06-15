CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisor canvassed the results of the primary election held earlier this month on Tuesday.
The final results are:
Republican
US Senator
Jim Carlin 396
Chuck Grassley 1,157
Dist. 3 US Representative
Nicole Hasso 288
Gary Leffler 295
Zach Nunn 793
Governor
Kim Reynolds 1,450
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 1,370
State Auditor
Todd Halbur 758
Mary Ann Hanusa 568
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 1,280
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 1,346
State Attorney General
Brenna Bird 1,280
State Senator - Dist 9
Tom Shipley 1,398
State Representative - Dist. 18
Thomas Jay Moore 1,374
County Board of Supervisors - Dist. 2
Mark O’Brien 227
County Board of Supervisors - Dist. 3
John P Hartkopf 231
Wendy Richter 254
County Treasurer
Tracey Marshall 1,188
Ashley McDermott 33
County Recorder
Mary Ward 1,372
County Attorney
Robert J Engler 451
JayW Mez 428
Vanessa E Strazdas 621
Democrat
US Senator
Abby Finkenauer 178
Michael Franken 145
Glenn Hurst 29
US Representative - Dist. 3
Cindy Axne 339
Governor
Deidre DeJear 325
Secretary of State
Joel Miller 220
Eric Van Lancker 83
State Auditor
Rob Sand 327
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald330
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood 311
Attorney General
Tom Miller 322