CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisor canvassed the results of the primary election held earlier this month on Tuesday.

The final results are:

Republican

US Senator

Jim Carlin 396

Chuck Grassley 1,157

Dist. 3 US Representative

Nicole Hasso 288

Gary Leffler 295

Zach Nunn 793

Governor

Kim Reynolds 1,450

Secretary of State

Paul Pate 1,370

State Auditor

Todd Halbur 758

Mary Ann Hanusa 568

State Treasurer

Roby Smith 1,280

Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig 1,346

State Attorney General

Brenna Bird 1,280

State Senator - Dist 9

Tom Shipley 1,398

State Representative - Dist. 18

Thomas Jay Moore 1,374

County Board of Supervisors - Dist. 2

Mark O’Brien 227

County Board of Supervisors - Dist. 3

John P Hartkopf 231

Wendy Richter 254

County Treasurer

Tracey Marshall 1,188

Ashley McDermott 33

County Recorder

Mary Ward 1,372

County Attorney

Robert J Engler 451

JayW Mez 428

Vanessa E Strazdas 621

Democrat

US Senator

Abby Finkenauer 178

Michael Franken 145

Glenn Hurst 29

US Representative - Dist. 3

Cindy Axne 339

Governor

Deidre DeJear 325

Secretary of State

Joel Miller 220

Eric Van Lancker 83

State Auditor

Rob Sand 327

State Treasurer

Michael L. Fitzgerald330

Secretary of Agriculture

John Norwood 311

Attorney General

Tom Miller 322

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos